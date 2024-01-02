KISS' GENE SIMMONS Recaps Electric Lady Studios Fan Experience - "We're Gonna Be Coming Your Way, At A Local Recording Studio Where You Live"; Video

Last month, Gene Simmons offered fans the chance to join him in recording a song at New York City's famed Electric Lady Studios, where KISS recorded their first demo 50 years ago. Simmons has shared the recap video below.

Towards the end of the clip, Gene reveals, "This is only the beginning. Now that we've had this amazing event at Electric Lady Studios in New York City, we're gonna be coming your way, at a local recording studio where you live. Stay tuned, more news coming."