KISS - GENE SIMMONS Remembers Dressed To Kill Cover Shoot - "I Did Not Have A Suit In Those Days"

During a recent appearance on SiriusXM station Ozzy's Boneyard, KISS bassist / vocalist Gene Simmons looks back on the iconic Dressed To Kill photoshoot and where the band's outfits came from.

"We were walking around the street, and the great thing about New York is, nobody cared. Nobody turned around. If you were in Wisconsin, it would be a major event. But in New York, they've seen it all," said Simmons.

KISS released Dressed To Kill in 1975. It peaked at # 32 on the Billboard 200 album chart and was certified Gold in 1977. "C'mon And Love Me" and "Rock And Roll All Nite" were released as singles.

Tracklisting:

"Room Service"

"Two Timer"

"Ladies In Waiting"

"Getaway"

"Rock Bottom"

"C'mon And Love Me"

"Anything For My Baby"

"She"

"Love Her All I Can"

"Rock And Roll All Nite"

