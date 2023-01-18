KISS' GENE SIMMONS Reveals The 10 Albums That Changed His Life - "Yes, We Like Death Metal..."

In a new feature from Goldmine, KISS singer/bassist Gene Simmons details the most influential albums in his life, from ABBA to a KISS pick.

Naming ABBA's Greatest Hits as one of his selections, Simmons reveals: "Yes, we like death metal, and yes, I like The Killers and I like Tame Impala — I like all kinds of things. But what is it that rises to a level of greatness no matter the musical genre, it’s the ability to craft songs that are forever. I was going to say The Bee Gees, but it pisses off a lot of people, but those songs are undeniable. So if I’m riding in my car and ABBA music comes on, I turn it up and that’s the sign of greatness. Undeniable songwriting. You just can’t touch it. That’s why I have to pick ABBA because it’s just undeniable. I could have said The Four Seasons or The Beach Boys because there’s a wealth of great material."

