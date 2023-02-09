KISS' GENE SIMMONS Says He Doesn't Have Friends - "I’m More Interested In What I Want To Do, And I Don’t Want To Pretend That I’m Interested In What You Want To Do, Because I’m Not"

In a new interview with Louder Sound, Gene Simmons discusses his teenage years, KISS' farewell tour, and mortality. In the following excerpt, Gene talks about friendships.

Q: Who was your best friend growing up, and who is your best friend today?

Gene Simmons: "I’m a strange duck. I’ve hardly had any friends. I never really hung out. I never drank, so that was out. I wouldn’t hang out on street corners and smoke cigarettes and all that stuff. I was just busy doing what I wanted to do and chasing girls. That didn’t leave time for friends. I didn’t go to baseball games. I kept reading about what friends do: they hang out with each other, they call each other: “Hey, I need a favour”. I never had that."

Q: What’s the source of that insular nature where you really didn’t have a need to connect with people?

Simmons: 'Even today, as I sit here, other than Paul – and we only get together when we do stuff with the band… How do I say this without sounding inhuman? I don’t have friends. Yeah, if friends means: “Gee, I don’t know what I’m going to do this afternoon. Hey, you want to come over and hang out?” I don’t hang out. I’ve never hung out. I’m more interested in what I want to do, and I don’t want to pretend that I’m interested in what you want to do because, I’m not."

Read more at Louder Sound.

Gene Simmons has spent 50-plus years acquiring a legendary collection of KISS memorabilia and priceless items unique to Gene. Now, it’s time for HIM to share the stories behind the items and, for a select few, pass a part of his collection on to YOU!

Get up close & personal with Gene Simmons on May 6 & 7 at Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Your experience includes:

Day One: Saturday, May 6th - Spend The Day With Gene Simmons

- This Up Close & Intimate Experience will take place in a private event room at The Rio Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas.
- Gene will take the stage and share stories about the items he’s passing onto his fans.
- Gene will present you with personally selected items from his collection. (See the example below. You will see YOUR package before the event day!)
- will sign two of your personal items and you’ll get photos with Gene Simmons!
- Gene will perform with his band!
- You’ll get first dibs (never before offered to the public) on purchasing other items owned by Gene Simmons.

Day Two: Sunday, May 7th - An Intimate Dinner With Gene Simmons

Gene has reserved the Voodoo Steakhouse, and a Celebrity Chef, for a private Buyer’s Only exclusive dinner. The Voodoo Steakhouse is on the top level of the Rio Hotel & Casino, with an outside patio overlooking an amazing view of the entire Las Vegas Strip.

Further details can be found here.



