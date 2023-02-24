KISS' GENE SIMMONS Shares First Dance With Daughter Sophie At Her Wedding; Video

On Wednesday, February 22, Sophie Simmons - the daughter of Gene Simmons and Shannon Tweed-Simmons - married James Henderson in Malibu, California.

TMZ has shared the video footage below, stating: "Gene Simmons shared a touching moment with his kiddo, dancing with his daughter during her wedding reception... in a video obtained by TMZ. The KISS rocker and his daughter, Sophie Simmons, went with "Can't Help Falling In Love" for the first song of their father-daughter dance... and it's a super sweet moment. We also obtained video of Sophie getting on the mic and singing during the party, which raged on well into the night. Remember, she's a singer herself."

"It was Feb. 22, a day chosen by my husband because he liked the 2.22.23 date," Sophie shares with ETOnline. "'Easy to remember,' he said. For me, it didn't matter what day."

The couple chose to keep the wedding intimate, with only 50 people at the backyard nuptials, and mostly family. "My husband has a lot of siblings," Sophie notes.

Everything about the wedding was personal and family-oriented. "My dad walked me down the aisle. We were all puddles all night," she says of the emotional evening with the 73-year-old KISS singer. "I also wrote the father-daughter dance song, and again, tears."

