KISS' GENE SIMMONS Signs Custom 10" Funko Pop! To Benefit Mending Kids; Video

Funko has released the video below, along with the following message:

"Pop! Rock & Roll! One-of-a-kind KISS collectibles, signed by Gene Simmons, are up for auction on eBay now. Proceeds benefit Mending Kids. Signed collectibles available are a 1 of 1 Pop! Jumbo 10” The Demon, hand-painted by Funko artists; a 1 of 1 Pop! Yourself Gene Simmons of KISS, Pop!ped into being by Gene Simmons himself; two Pop! KISS The Demon 121, a Pop! KISS Deluxe Moment Alive II Tour 1978, and a Pop! KISS Deluxe Album Kiss Destroyer."