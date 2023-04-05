KISS' GENE SIMMONS Steals The Show At Mending Kids' Imagine Gala, Donates $250K, Offers Up Signed Axe Guitar; Video

Mending Kids' annual Imagine Gala: The Gift of the Future was a night to remember as 250 guests came together to celebrate the organization's upcoming milestone of mending its 5,000th child. The fundraiser took place on Saturday, March 18, at the Malibu Jewish Center and Synagogue, with the who's who of Malibu in attendance, including Jonathan Banks from Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, Lizze Broadway, Brandon Jenner, Linda Thompson, Cindy Ambuehl, Don Diamont, and titan realtor Chris Cortazzo, who received the Love Award in recognition of his dedication to Mending Kids' mission.

The highlight of the night was rock legend Gene Simmons' impromptu speech and generous donation of a quarter of a million dollars to Mending Kids. He also offered up a signed version of his signature Axe Guitar at the live auction, selling for $75,000, and added on front-row seats with VIP backstage passes to a KISS concert and a personal dog walk to the winning bidder.

"Mending Kids is doing incredible work, and I'm proud to support them… I encourage everyone to get involved," said Simmons.

Making a special appearance at the Imagine Gala was Elise, a 5-year-old scoliosis patient from Cameroon. Mending Kids is happy to report that, earlier today, she received successful surgery, performed by Dr. Robert Cho, Chief of Staff of Shriners Children's Southern California, and Dr. Robert Bernstein, Chief of Staff of Shriners Portland. Dr. Cho and Shriners Children's Southern California were honored at the Gala with the Mend Award, for their long standing partnership with Mending Kids.

Mending Kids has been providing life-changing surgical care to children in need for 18 years. The organization's dedication to helping children from all over the world is unparalleled, and Mending Kids thanks everyone who made this year's Imagine Gala a huge success.

For more information about Mending Kids and how to get involved, please visit mendingkids.org.

