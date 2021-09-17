KISS’ GENE SIMMONS Talks Art Gallery Debut – “Dive Into The Deep End And See What You Can Come Up With”

KISS legend Gene Simmons will debut his artwork at Animazing Gallery at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas on October 21.

Simmons tells ArtAndObject.com that his art is inspired by Jackson Pollack and says, “I never went to art school. On the other hand, I can’t read or write music, but I write songs. We’ve done okay. So, maybe at the end of the day, dive into the deep end and see what you can come up with.”

Animazing will offer Simmons’ work for prices ranging from $1,000 to $250,000, and has future plans with him as well.

“I always knew that Gene had many talents, but I had no idea that he was such an incredible artist,” Animazing Gallery CEO Nicholas Leone said in a statement. “Getting to see samples of his artwork, ranging from his childhood illustrations to his current paintings, was eye-opening. There is so much variety in his works. I asked if he would like to show, and possibly even sell some of his work, he humbly said ‘why not’, and here we are.”