KISS' GENE SIMMONS Talks Bass Players - "FLEA Is Really Good On His Instrument, But I Can't Remember Anything He Plays"

In a new interview with Guitar World, KISS bassist/singer Gene Simmons discusses how he doesn’t like “show-offs in music” – which, he believes, is what virtuosos are – and articulated his point by taking aim at jazz players.

“I don't consider myself - and was never really interested in being - a bass virtuoso,” he explains when reflecting on his catalog of hits. “I don't like show-offs in music. I'm much more attracted to things that are memorable. It's part of the joy of music for me."

Simmons goes on to comment on jazz fusion pioneer John McLaughlin ("can you hum any melody that he's ever played on a solo?"), before adding: "There are an awful lot of amazing bass players, like Jaco Pastorius and the jazz guys. Or guys like Flea [Red Hot Chili Peppers], who is really good on his instrument, but I can't remember anything he plays – and I also do not like the sound of a bass being slapped.”

Read more at Guitar World. The full interview, which sees Simmons trace the six bassists that shaped his sound, is coming soon.