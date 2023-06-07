KISS' GENE SIMMONS Witnessed "Controlled Chaos" During "Insane" Visit To The UK’s Houses Of Parliament

KISS star Gene Simmons said he witnessed “controlled chaos” during his “insane” visit to the UK’s Houses of Parliament as a guest of the DUP’s Ian Paisley Jr., reports The Journal.

The singer and bassist, in the UK for the band’s End Of The Road tour, received a private tour before making his first trip into the Commons chamber to watch Prime Minister’s Questions.

Simmons described Parliament as “hallowed ground” in terms of democracy and was left in awe of the history of the building.

He also witnessed Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner challenge Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden over the Government’s handling of the Covid inquiry, with the pair standing in while British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visits the US.

Simmons, who worked as a sixth-grade teacher before “I stuck my tongue out for a living” with KISS, said “democracy is messy if you don’t know how to use it right."

Read the full story at TheJournal.ie.

