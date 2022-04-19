KISS - Gibson Partners With GENE SIMMONS To Relaunch G² Thunderbird Bass; Video Trailer Streaming

Gibson, the iconic, American instrument brand has partnered with Gene Simmons - international rock legend and co-founder of KISS, America’s #1 gold record award-winning group of all time, in all categories (RIAA) - to create the new Gene Simmons G² Thunderbird Bass. The Gene Simmons G² Thunderbird Bass (pronounced G-squared) defines the merging of two music icons and will bring multiple electric guitar and bass collections across Gibson Brands including Gibson, Epiphone, and Kramer. The first-ever signature artist bass for Gene from Gibson, the Gene Simmons G² Thunderbird Bass introduces a revitalized Gibson Bass lineup with more signature and core guitars to come. The Gene Simmons G² Thunderbird Bass is available worldwide at authorized Gibson dealers and via Gibson.com.

“Gibson is an outstanding company and has earned its place as a leading guitar brand with fans around the world,” says Simmons. “ The new G² Thunderbird basses are all handmade in the USA, with a sound that is off the charts. The design is so beautiful and collectible, they are simply works of art.”

“We are excited to launch the first of many projects together with Gene Simmons!” says Cesar Gueikian, Brand President, Gibson Brands. “The Gibson Gene Simmons G² Thunderbird Bass guitar has been more than a year in the making. It looks and sounds EPIC, and it is unmistakably Gene. Working with him is such a privilege for all of us at Gibson; he is deeply involved in every aspect of developing the guitars and planning our launch. A legendary musician who has touched the lives of generations of music fans, Gene is also a creative and successful entrepreneur. This is the first of many ways in which the G² partnership will be paying tribute to Gene, his iconic status, and continue to inspire new generations of Gibson and Gene Simmons fans to play and create music.”

The stunning, Gene Simmons G² Thunderbird Bass guitar is designed to meet Gene’s performance needs and preferences in stadiums across the globe. Designed for modern bassists, it features the classic Gibson Reverse Thunderbird body and headstock shape. The Gene Simmons G² Thunderbird Bass is voiced with a pair of powerful T-Bird Pickups, each with individual Volume controls and paired with a master Tone control. The bound ebony fretboard features pearloid reverse split diamond inlays. A GraphTech nut and Hipshot Mini-Clover tuners keep the tuning rock-solid, while the other end of the strings anchor to a Hipshot Bass Bridge. The back of the headstock features a G² logo. The Ebony nitrocellulose lacquer finish is paired with Black Chrome hardware and a Mirror Plex truss rod cover with a Mirror Plex pickguard which features a laser engraved custom Gene Simmons logo. A hardshell case is included.

