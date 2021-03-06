KISS Guitarist TOMMY THAYER - "My Daughter And I Were Blessed To Find Each Other Last Summer"

KISS guitarist Tommy Thayer has shared some positive personal news via Instagram. Check it out below.

KISS have released a new video trailer for the Australian leg of their End Of The Road World Tour, with dates scheduled in November/December 2021. Watch the trailer below, and get tickets and VIP upgrades here.

Dates:

November

14 - RAC Arena - Perth, Australia

17 - Adelaide Entertainment Centre - Adelaide, Australia

20 - Rod Laver Arena - Melbourne, Australia

21 - Rod Laver Arena - Melbourne, Australia

26 - Qudos Bank Arena - Sydney, Australia

30 - Brisbane Entertainment Centre - Brisbane, Australia

December

4 - Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville (Outdoors) - Queensland, Australia