KISS Guitarist TOMMY THAYER - "My Daughter And I Were Blessed To Find Each Other Last Summer"
March 6, 2021, an hour ago
KISS guitarist Tommy Thayer has shared some positive personal news via Instagram. Check it out below.
KISS have released a new video trailer for the Australian leg of their End Of The Road World Tour, with dates scheduled in November/December 2021. Watch the trailer below, and get tickets and VIP upgrades here.
Dates:
November
14 - RAC Arena - Perth, Australia
17 - Adelaide Entertainment Centre - Adelaide, Australia
20 - Rod Laver Arena - Melbourne, Australia
21 - Rod Laver Arena - Melbourne, Australia
26 - Qudos Bank Arena - Sydney, Australia
30 - Brisbane Entertainment Centre - Brisbane, Australia
December
4 - Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville (Outdoors) - Queensland, Australia