KISS Guitarist TOMMY THAYER Talks Working With PAUL STANLEY And GENE SIMMONS - "They've Given Me Great Opportunities In My Life" (Video)
June 22, 2022, an hour ago
Sarah Abo of Australia's 60 Minutes was invited by KISS founders Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley for a taste of their jet-set lifestyle and to show her how they’ve survived and thrived in a notoriously fickle industry. The career-spanning report - which can be viewed below - aired on June 12th on Australia's Nine and features an interview with the duo, a trip on the band's private jet, Simmons applying his stage make-up, and footage from the band's Paris show.
In a follow-up Extra Minutes segment, KISS guitarist Tommy Thayer discusses the band's success and what it#s like working with Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons.
Thayer: "I've known these guys for almost 40 years now, and I have lots of respect that they've given me great opportunities in my life, obviously. And I appreciate it. I mean, they're not simple, easy to deal with all the time either - nobody really is - but overall, I couldn't be happier, and just to be part of this, and be in KISS and have a great relationship with Gene and Paul for so long."
KISS launched the second European leg of their End Of The Road farewell tour at the Westfalenhalle in Dortmund, Germany. Fan-filmed video from the show is available below.
The setlist on the night was as follows:
"Detroit Rock City"
"Shout It Out Loud"
"Deuce"
"War Machine"
"Heaven's On Fire"
"I Love It Loud"
"Say Yeah"
"Cold Gin"
- Tommy Thayer guitar solo - (Tommy Thayer)
"Lick It Up"
"Calling Dr. Love"
"Tears Are Falling"
"Psycho Circus"
- drum solo -
"100,000 Years"
- bass solo -
"God Of Thunder"
"Love Gun"
"I Was Made For Lovin' You"
"Black Diamond"
Encore:
"Beth"
"Do You Love Me"
"Rock And Roll All Nite"
To view the band's complete tour schedule, head here.