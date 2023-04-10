KISS - Handwritten Letters Included In Alive! Album Gatefold Headed To Auction; Could Fetch $150k

Gotta Have Rock & Roll is auctioning off the four handwritten letters featured in the gatefold sleeve of KISS' legendary 1975 album, Alive!, expected to fetch $50,000 - $150,000.

Description: Circa 1974-75 these incredible handwritten notes to KISS fans are offered for the first time at Gotta Have Rock & Roll. These are the exact notes that appeared in the gatefold for Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Ace Frehley and Peter Criss. These notes were given to a 15 year old KISS fan in 1976, and now every KISS fan has a chance to bid on them. KISS Alive! is considered the breakout album for KISS. This was the first time any band ever put handwritten liner notes in an album. These truly historic notes are known to every KISS fan on the planet. Good condition, some old glue stains from when the art department glued the notes to a board for photography. Notes are approximately 4x6 inches. Comes with a James Spence Authentication (JSA) Letter of Authenticity, a Roger Epperson Authentication Limited (REAL) Certificate of Authenticity and a Gotta Have Rock & Roll Certificate of Authenticity.

