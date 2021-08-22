KISS - Hartford Show Postponed Again Due To Hurricane Henri, New Date To Be Determined

Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Tommy Thayer, and Eric Singer have collectively issued the following statement:

"Hey Guys: We postponed our Sunday night (August 22nd) show to Monday night (August 23rd), hoping for the best. But we've consulted with local officials and its looking like Monday is still not possible. So unfortunately due to Hurricane Henri, the KISS concert originally scheduled for Sunday night, and then Monday night, at Xfinity Theatre (in Hartford, CT) will be postponed again. We will get you a rescheduled date when we can. Ticket holders can hold on to their tickets for the rescheduled date, which will be honored. We want all the fans to stay safe."

A complete list of KISS tour dates can be found here.