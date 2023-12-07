KISS Hated Their Biggest Hit So Much That Half The Band Didn't Show Up To Record It; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Reports (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction...

"Coming up… the band who taught us how to rock, KISS, like many bands before them, hated their biggest hit. The ballad 'Beth' was allegedly written by drummer Peter Criss. Though Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons don’t believe he actually composed it. The band loathed 'Beth'. They hated it so much they didn’t even show up to record it, so half the band didn’t even play on it, including Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley. Then they tried to keep it off their album. Ace Frehley was too busy playing poker to care. They buried it on a b-side until a random DJ turned the record around and made KISS’ biggest hit. The saga behind the People’s Choice for “Favorite Song” in 1977 is next on Professor Of Rock."