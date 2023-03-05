KISS Hit "I Was Made For Lovin' You" Gets Spaghetti Western Treatment By POSTMODERN JUKEBOX (Video)

Vocalist Effie Passero returned to Postmodern Jukebox to help them reimagine the 1979 KISS hit, "I Was Made For Lovin' You", as an Ennio Morricone-style Spaghetti Western track. Check it out below.

The song is available via digital platforms found here.

KISS recently announced the absolute final shows of their final tour, The End Of The Road Tour, on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show. The show has shared video from the bands visit, including Simmons explaining why he hates "I Was Made for Lovin’ You":