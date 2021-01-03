KISS Issue "Thank You Dubai" Video

On December 31, 2020, KISS played an outdoor show at Atlantis in Dubai, which was available as a pay-per-view broadcast worldwide. The following official highlight reel has been issued by the band.

Filmed with more than 50 cameras and 360-degree views, KISS' epic New Year's Eve livestream show from Dubai was produced by Landmarks Live Presents, filmed in 4K.

KISS performed the following setlist:

"Detroit Rock City"

"Shout It Out Loud"

"Deuce"

"Say Yeah"

"I Love It Loud"

"Heaven's On Fire"

"Tears Are Falling"

"War Machine"

"Lick It Up"

"Calling Dr. Love"

"100,000 Years"

"Cold Gin"

"God Of Thunder"

"Psycho Circus"

"Parasite"

"Love Gun"

"I Was Made For Lovin' You"

"Black Diamond"

Encore:

"Beth"

"Strutter"

"Do You Love Me"

"Rock And Roll All Nite"