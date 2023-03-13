KISS - Join GENE SIMMONS At Electric Lady Studios In New York City

"December 4th, 5th, & 6th: YOU can record a song with ME at Electric Lady Studios, NYC," says KISS bassist / vocalist Gene Simmons. "The studio where Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin & The Rolling Stones recorded. It’s also where Paul (Stanley) and I first recorded. No Musical Experience is necessary! See you there… watch the video."

December 4th, 5th, & 6th.

Hang out with Gene Simmons in NYC at Electric Lady Studios!



• You will spend the day at Electric Lady Studios with Gene Simmons. Yes, a full day at the one and only, Jimi Hendrix's Electric Lady Studios in NYC!

• You will be standing in the very first studio Paul & Gene ever recorded in, in 1972. This is true KISStory! (Choose your day).

• You will record a song with Gene Simmons. Join Gene on lead and background vocals, live at Electric Lady Studios, where decades of legendary rock stars have stood. No musical experience is necessary! But, yes, if you play an instrument, we may use that in the recording.

• Don't want to get on stage? It's OK, just come and enjoy the day! This event is about having fun with Gene Simmons and going home with a personal copy of the entire recording.

• You will take home a copy of the recording! Gene will not release the song. Only you will have the copy.

• You will take home items from Gene's Personal KISS Collection!

• You will get photos and videos with Gene & he'll sign two of your personal items!

• You will hear Gene share stories about his career and items in his personal KISS collection that spans 50 years — and he's passing them on to you!

• There will be plenty of food & refreshments for all.

Complete details can be found here.

Pictured below is a sample of items from Gene's collection that you will take home!