June 4, 2022, 38 minutes ago

KISS Kick Off End Of The Road Farewell Tour's Second European Leg In Dortmund; Fan-Filmed Video Available

KISS launched the second European leg of their End Of The Road farewell tour at the Westfalenhalle in Dortmund, Germany. Fan-filmed video from the show is available below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Detroit Rock City"
"Shout It Out Loud"
"Deuce"
"War Machine"
"Heaven's On Fire"
"I Love It Loud"
"Say Yeah"
"Cold Gin"
- Tommy Thayer guitar solo -  (Tommy Thayer)
"Lick It Up"
"Calling Dr. Love"
"Tears Are Falling"
"Psycho Circus"
- drum solo - 
"100,000 Years"
- bass solo
"God Of Thunder"
"Love Gun"
"I Was Made For Lovin' You"
"Black Diamond"

Encore:
"Beth"
"Do You Love Me"
"Rock And Roll All Nite"

To view the band's complete tour schedule, head here.



