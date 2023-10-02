KISS - Late Drummer ERIC CARR Featured In Newly Unearthed 1984 Interview From UK Animalize Tour; Audio

After recently moving, Michael Brandvold of the Three Sides Of The Coin KISS podcast, opened up boxes he had in storage for decades, including one box filled with cassette tapes. They are slowly being digitized to share with everyone.

A rare audio interview with late KISS drummer, Eric Carr, is available below. The interview was recorded on October 4, 1984, during KISS' UK Animalize tour.

Eric Carr was a member of KISS from from 1980 to 1991, stepping into the drummer position following the departure of the band's original drummer, Peter Criss.

Carr's first album with KISS was 1981's Music From "The Elder", while his final recording with the band was for the song "God Gave Rock 'N' Roll To You II". The last time he worked with KISS was in July 1991 when they filmed a video for the above mentioned song. Carr's final appearance with KISS was at the MTV Video Music Awards in September 1991.

Eric Carr passed away on November 24, 1991 at 41.

Brandvold previously shared the interview below with Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley from the Creatures Of The Night era, 1982. Source of the interview is unknown. Gene and Paul talk about the songs on the album, along with a lot more.