KISS Launch Psycho Circus Collection To Celebrate 25th Anniversary

September 22, 2023, 48 minutes ago

news hard rock kiss rarities psycho circus

KISS Launch Psycho Circus Collection To Celebrate 25th Anniversary

KISS have launched a new collection to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their Psycho Circus album including a limited edition silver metallic vinyl, limited edition picture disc, clothing items, a cornhole board, and playing cards. 

 

 

Psycho Circus is the 18th studio album by KISS. Produced by Bruce Fairbairn, Psycho Circus peaked at #1 in Australia and Sweden, hitting #3 in both Canada and The United States.

The silver metallic vinyl is limited to 2,500 units worldwide.

The picture disc vinyl is wrapped with silver foil with o-card sleeve limited to 500 units worldwide and comes with a black t-shirt featuring designs inspired by the Psycho Circus artwork.



Featured Video

ART OF ANARCHY – “Vilified”

ART OF ANARCHY – “Vilified”

Latest Reviews