KISS Launch Psycho Circus Collection To Celebrate 25th Anniversary

KISS have launched a new collection to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their Psycho Circus album including a limited edition silver metallic vinyl, limited edition picture disc, clothing items, a cornhole board, and playing cards.

We're celebrating 25 Years of Psycho Circus with an Exclusive New Anniversary Collection!



Check it out now at t https://t.co/aG4IF79fgB. pic.twitter.com/46kF5QLKOS — KISS (@kiss) September 22, 2023

Psycho Circus is the 18th studio album by KISS. Produced by Bruce Fairbairn, Psycho Circus peaked at #1 in Australia and Sweden, hitting #3 in both Canada and The United States.

The silver metallic vinyl is limited to 2,500 units worldwide.

The picture disc vinyl is wrapped with silver foil with o-card sleeve limited to 500 units worldwide and comes with a black t-shirt featuring designs inspired by the Psycho Circus artwork.