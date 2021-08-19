KISS Launch Summer Leg Of End Of The Road Tour At Xfinity Center In Mansfield, Video

KISS returned to the road last night (Wednesday, August 18), launching the summer leg of their End Of The Road tour at Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Massachusetts. Fan-filmed footage from the show can be found below.

Setlist:

"Detroit Rock City"

"Shout It Out Loud"

"War Machine"

"Heaven's On Fire"

"I Love It Loud"

"Lick It Up"

"Calling Dr. Love"

"Say Yeah"

"Cold Gin"

"Tears Are Falling"

"Psycho Circus"

"100,000 Years"

"God Of Thunder"

"Deuce"

"Love Gun"

"I Was Made For Lovin' You"

"Black Diamond"

"Beth"

"Do You Love Me"

"Rock And Roll All Nite"

KISS will rock the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Resort & Casino in an exclusive Las Vegas engagement opening December 29.

Event dates:

December 29, 31 (2021)

January 1, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, 29 (2022)

February 2, 4, 5 (2022)

KISS Army Fan Club ticket & VIP packages available at kissonline.com/tour. The general public on-sale begins August 20 at 10 AM, local at ticketmaster.com/kissvegas.