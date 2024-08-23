KISS Launches Hot In The Shade Collection To Celebrate 35th Anniversary

KISS is celebrating the 35th anniversary of their 1989 album Hot In The Shade with a brand new collection of merchandise including two vinyl variants. The set includes a deluxe picture disc (limited edition) and premium color vinyl (limited edition).

Shop the whole set of goods at shopkissonline.com.

Celebrate 35 years of Hot In The Shade with an all-new Exclusive KISS Collection!



Former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick commented on the merch drop on social media stating:

“Although the actual 35th Anniversary of HITS is October 17th, KISS has released TODAY, a limited edition vinyl and merchandise in celebration of this 1989 KISS LP. Highlights for me, are ‘Hide Your Heart’, ‘Forever’, ‘King Of Hearts’ and ‘Little Caesar’. What’s yours?”

Hot In The Shade was KISS’ 15th studio album and issued by Mercury Records. The U.S. gold and Canada platinum certified album holds the hit single “Forever”, which hit #8 on the US Billboard Hot 100. It would be the final full-length album with drummer Eric Carr.