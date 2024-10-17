KISS, LED ZEPPELIN, QUEEN, PINK FLOYD And Others Included In "Rock Visions" Memorabilia Collection; "Rob Roth Has Assembled The Largest Collection Of Classic Rock Graphics In The World," Says Featured Artist ALICE COOPER

Genesis Publications announces Rock Visions: Rock 'N' Roll Graphics From The Print Age, a stunning collection of memorabilia from 12 of the most legendary bands and artists of our times. Published in a highly collectable limited edition of only 500 numbered sets, each copy is individually signed by Sir Elton John and curator Rob Roth, with Artluxe copies also including a fine art print signed by Alice Cooper. Shipping in June 2025, you can secure your copy here.

Rock Visions chronicles the art of 12 titans of rock: Alice Cooper, Bad Company, David Bowie, Elton John, Journey, KISS, Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, Queen, The Rolling Stones, Steve Miller Band and The Who. From original tour programs to backstage passes, concert tickets, t-shirts, posters, and record sleeves, Rock Visions documents the graphic legacy imprinted on modern culture by the biggest names in rock - an astounding showcase of over 1,700 rare, vintage treasures.

Curating this edition is author Rob Roth, a Tony Award-nominated Broadway director with a lifelong passion for music memorabilia and known for directed concert tours for giants like Alice Cooper, KISS, Cyndi Lauper, and Steve Miller in world-famous venues like Madison Square Garden and the Royal Albert Hall.

"Rob Roth is obsessive/compulsive, like me. He went crazy, purchasing thousands of rare, vintage items from his favourite bands. Now, he has assembled the largest collection of classic rock graphics in the world. Obsessive/compulsive can be a good thing." - Alice Cooper

Roth, who started collecting in his teenage years, has since amassed a collection of over 10,000 items - the largest of its kind in the world – which features the work of leading photographers such as David Bailey, Brian Duffy, Robert Frank, Mick Rock and Terry O'Neill; celebrated artists and illustrators such as Alan Aldridge, Peter Blake, Shepard Fairey, Gerald Scarfe and Andy Warhol; and revolutionary graphic designers such as Aubrey Powell, John Pasche and Storm Thorgerson.

Introduced by Sir Elton John, Rock Visions offers a unique and intimate look into the world of rock legends. Alongside text captions from each of the featured artists, Rob Roth adds his historical knowledge, bringing context and life to each item in the collection. The edition also includes an essay by David Furnish and an afterword by Alice Cooper, making this more than just a collection of memorabilia but a chance to hear directly from the people who have helped shape rock music as we know it.

"Part of being a collector is documenting and sharing the collection. At a backstage visit on my Farewell Tour I told Rob that if he didn't do this, he was just a "degenerate hoarder." We laughed, but it was true." - Elton John

Two versions of Rock Visions will be available; the Deluxe copy, numbered 101 to 500 and signed by Sir Elton John and Rob Roth will be bound in luxurious black apple, leather quarter-bound, and features striking silver page edges and foil blocking. The covers showcase a vibrant montage screen-printed in red, black, and metallic silver inks. Inside, a red ribbon bookmark is included, along with a replica of an Elton John fan club membership card.

The Artluxe copies are numbered 1 to 100, and are again signed by Sir Elton John and Rob Roth. This edition will be bound in luxurious black apple leather and cloth and features silver page edges and foil blocking. The Artluxe binding features a vibrant montage screen-printed on fabric, with a Sgt. Pepper-inspired full-colour onlay. Inside, a red ribbon bookmark is included, along with a replica of an Elton John fan club membership card. Completing the Artluxe boxed set is an exclusive limited-edition artwork: a previously unpublished still-life photographic print, hand-numbered from 1 to 100, and individually signed by Alice Cooper.

Both the Artluxe and Deluxe copies are housed in a handcrafted archival case that contains an array of rare items specially reproduced from Roth's collection. Each copy contains exact facsimiles of the following memorabilia: Two laminate tour passes for David Bowie's US Tour 4 (the Diamond Dogs Tour) and Elton John's iconic 1975 Dodger Stadium performances; Three promotional button badges celebrating Pink Floyd's 1977 album Animals, The Who's The Who By Numbers (1975), and Queen's Japan Tour of 1979; A sickness bag promoting Alice Cooper's 1974 feature film Good to See You Again, Alice Cooper; and three concert tickets: two for Madison Square Garden for shows by KISS and Bad Company, and a third for one of Led Zeppelin's performances in Osaka during their second and final tour of Japan in 1972.

"It is particularly thrilling that Rock Visions is being published by Genesis. Their big, gorgeous, super high-quality books created with Bowie, The Rolling Stones, Jimmy Page, The Who and others have fuelled my passion for rock graphics." - Rob Roth