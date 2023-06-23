KISS Legend ACE FREHLEY To Play Connecticut's Ridgefield Playhouse Next Month; Limited Vinyl Repress Of Three Classic Albums Due In August

June 23, 2023, an hour ago

news hard rock ace frehley kiss

Original KISS guitarist, Ace Frehley, has scheduled a concert at Ridgefield Playhouse in Ridgefield, Connecticut on Sunday, July 9. Kore Rozzik will support Ace on the night. Tickets and further details here.

Upcoming Ace Frehley tour dates:

July
9 - Ridgefield Playhouse - Ridgefield, Connecticut
14 - House of Blues - Houston, Texas
15 - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall - Dallas, Texas

Get ready to crank up the volume and unleash your inner guitar gods because MNRK Heavy have the thunderous return of three timeless masterpieces from the legendary Space Ace.

MNRK Heavy is releasing the full force of Ace's sonic arsenal with a limited vinyl repress of three classic albums: Anomaly, Space Invader, and Spaceman in stunning new colors.

Shipping in late August, each Ace Frehley vinyl repress will be available in two vinyl variants in limited quantities. For further details, and to pre-order your copies, head here.



