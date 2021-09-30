KISS Legend GENE SIMMONS Sells California Compound For $16 Million; Photo Gallery

Los Angeles Times is reporting that KISS singer/bassist, Gene Simmons, has sold his Benedict Canyon compound for $16 million.

According to Staff Writer, Jack Flemming: Earlier this year, Gene Simmons told The Times that he’s through with California. “It’s time for a quieter lifestyle. No more tour buses or celebrity maps or fires or earthquakes,” he declared, adding that he was relocating to Lake Tahoe.

The KISS star has officially followed through on his word, selling his longtime home of more than three decades for $16 million.

He’d been shopping the Benedict Canyon mansion around since last year, originally offering it for $22 million before trying to take advantage of the post-pandemic market and relisting it for $25 million in March. The final sale price is far shy of that sum, but still significantly more than the $1.34 million he paid for the property in 1986.

Back then, the two-acre estate held a 3,500-square-foot farmhouse, which Simmons quickly razed in favor of the 13,400-square-foot showplace that sits there today. He raised his family in the home, which was the primary setting for seven seasons of his A&E reality series “Gene Simmons Family Jewels.”

Read the full report, and view a photo gallery, at Los Angeles Times.