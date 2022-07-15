KISS - Limited Edition Destroyer "The Demon" Official Stage Costume Replica Available For Pre-Order Now

KISS Replicas has launched the pre-order for KISS "The Demon" Destroyer Official Costume, strictly limited to 250 sets worldwide, with an estimated delivery: November-December, 2022 with a pre-determined amount shipped in time for Halloween.

Details:

- All Armor has been sourced from components used to create the actual stage-worn costume

- Crisp details and intrinsically pigmented cast armor

- 2 color options Available! Darker finish with silver piping (how it was originally painted for Destroyer) or silver finish all over with slight dark weathering, as seen later towards Rock And Roll Over

- Adjustable sleeve positioning

- Spiked fingerless gloves attached to the cuff armor

- Adjustable waist cod piece - genuine leather! With your choice of spiked or no spike in the 'cod piece' area

- Black satin cape with rigid armature and 4 points of attachment

- Adjustable fit from 38-52 inch chest (wider option available upon request)

- Made in North America

A message states: "Each and every KISS replica is custom made by hand and at the time of ordering. This means that we do not carry stock as these are not mass produced 'upfront' goods. Great care goes into every manufacturing aspect of your KISS Replicas' Demon Destroyer Costume. From the beautiful dark or bright finish to the weathered details and shading right down to the custom made platform boots... and all armor components come sourced directly from the forms and molds used to create the stage worn costume for Gene Simmons. Quality, accuracy and 100% functional KISS costumes. We'll let our passion show in the products we produce."

Estimated delivery: November-December, 2022. For more details, and to place your order, head here.