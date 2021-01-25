KISS' Live Debut Featured "This Week In Music History"; Video

AXS TV has released the video below, along with the following message:

"On January 30th, 1973 KISS stepped on stage at the Popcorn Club in Queens, New York to perform their very first live show. After making a cold call to the venue, Gene Simmons landed the gig and they were paid a whopping $50. While KISS now plays to sold out stadiums, there were only about ten people in the audience for that very first show."