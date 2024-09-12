KISS - McG In Final Talks To Direct "Shout It Out Loud" Biopic As Project Lands At STX Entertainment

McG (Way Of The Warrior Kid) is in final negotiations to direct Shout It Out Loud, a biopic about Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley and their superstar rock band KISS, which will be produced by STX Entertainment, sources tell Deadline.

Says Deadline: "STX declined to comment, but we hear the studio is in discussions with Lionsgate to distribute the film worldwide and co-finance. The project previously had been set up at Netflix, following a bidding war, with Joachim Rønning attached to direct, as we first reported in 2021.

"No word on the framing the film will take in looking at KISS’s decades-long musical journey. Financed by UMG, the most recent draft of the script is written by Darren Lemke (Shazam!, Gemini Man)."

Read the full report at Deadline.com.

In a recent feature at Classic Rock, KISS bassist/singer, Gene Simmons, picks his records, artists and gigs of lasting significance, and names the "most dishonest" album Kiss ever made. An excerpt follows...

The best record I've made:

"In hindsight, KISS never really spent enough time in the studio," says Gene. "Destroyer is okay, and I like Revenge, but KISS was always more about the live experience."

The worst record I've made:

"Music From ‘The Elder’. I take the blame for it, because it was my idea," says Simmons. "I remember telling [producer] Bob Ezrin that I was writing a movie script, we were making a concept album based on that, and he said, 'Let’s do our own Tommy!' I said, 'Yeah. If The Who can do it, why can’t we?' Well, the straight answer is because we’re not The Who! There are some fans who love that record. To me it was dishonest. But really, the most dishonest record we ever made was Carnival Of Souls, when we were trying to follow a trend instead of just being ourselves."

Read more at Classic Rock.