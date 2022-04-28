KISS, MEGADETH, AEROSMITH, SAMMY HAGAR, ALICE COOPER, DEF LEPPARD, MÖTLEY CRÜE, ANTHRAX And More Join Live Nation’s Concert Week; $25 Tickets Available

April 28, 2022, an hour ago

Live Nation today announced the return of Concert Week, offering fans access to $25 all-in tickets to more than 3,700 shows across North America this year. The week-long program celebrates one of the biggest and most exciting years for live music and marks the kick-off to an epic summer concert season.

The ticket offer includes performances in clubs, theaters, amphitheaters, arenas, and stadiums, featuring some of today’s biggest acts across a large variety of genres.

Concert Week gives all live music fans access to participating Live Nation events with a special $25 ticket offer, including taxes and fees. For $25 flat, any fan can enjoy seeing their favorite artist live at their local venue this year.

Tickets: $25 Concert Week tickets will be available starting Wednesday, May 4 at 10 AM, ET at livenation.com/concertweek through Tuesday May 10, or while supplies last.

Pre-Sales: Citi is the official card of the Live Nation Concert Week offer. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, May 3 at 8 AM, ET. For complete presale details visit citientertainment.com.

Rakuten members can purchase pre-sale tickets starting Tuesday, May 3 at 12 PM, ET. Sign up for Rakuten by May 1 to receive a pre-sale access code via email.

Participating artists celebrating Concert Week that may be of interest to BraveWords readers include: Aerosmith, Alice Cooper, Alice In Chains / Breaking Benjamin, Anthrax, As I Lay Dying, Asking Alexandria, Coheed And Cambria, Def Leppard / Mötley Crüe, Disturbed, Foreigner, Halestorm / The Pretty Reckless, KISS, Korn / Evanescence, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Megadeth, Primus, Puddle Of Mud, REO Speedwagon / Styx / Loverboy, Rob Zombie / Mudvayne, Sammy Hagar, Shinedown, Slipknot, Tesla, The Doobie Brothers, The Who, and ZZ Top.



