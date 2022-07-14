KISS Mourn Passing Of Producer / Engineer MICHAEL JAMES JACKSON - "He Loved Our Fans And Was A Close Member Of The KISS Family Until The End"

Producer/engineer/composer, Michael James Jackson, who produced multiple albums for KISS, as well as Armored Saint's 1984 full-length album, March Of The Saint, has passed away.

KISS took to social media this morning to mourn Jackson's passing, stating: "Michael James Jackson has passed away from the complications of COVID related pneumonia. He was the driving force behind Killers, Creatures Of The Night, Lick It Up and Animalize. His passion and belief in the band was instrumental in our new found success in the 80’s. He loved our fans and was a close member of the KISS family until the end. We mourn his loss and celebrate his life."

Paul Stanley posted the following via his Twitter account: "Michael James Jackson - My dearest and best friend for 40 years has died. His kindness and steadfast commitment to me and our friendship was a rock that supported me through the toughest times. He pushed me to start painting and revelled unselfishly in all my successes. Heartbroken."

Michael James Jackson's production credits also include titles from Red Rider, Hurricane, L.A. Guns, Tom Cochrane, and many more.

BraveWords offer our condolences to Michael James Jackson's family and friends. RIP.

