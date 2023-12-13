KISS - New Destroyer-Era KnuckleBonz Statues Available For Pre-Order

KnuckleBonz has announced that their KISS Destroyer Limited Edition Collectible Statues are available for pre-order.

Hand-crafted collectibles feature The Demon, The Starchild, The Spaceman and The Catman from the iconic 1976 Destroyer Tour. 1/9 scale, hand-cast, painted and numbered; only 3,000 of each are made.

Order as a set of four, or individually. Limited time pre-order special offer, discounted bundle. Collect yours while you can!

Ships in summer 2024. Pre-order here.