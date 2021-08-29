KISS - New Phantom Obsession Comic Due In September

KISS Comics are back! Dynamite continues to present the best, because you continue to want the best... KISS in Phantom Obsession! Issue #2 - with five different covers - will be available September 8th.

The band have found themselves wined, dined and detained by the genius Darius Cho! As Cho puts each member through the wringer, a new-found ally may be able to help the Masters of all things Rock and/or Roll get the upper hand on Cho and his army of pop-culture-inspired destruction!

Featuring the most metal of heavy metal covers by Jae Lee, Stuart Sayger, Tim Seeley, series artist Celor, and a special photo cover featuring the one-and-only legends of Rock and/or Roll - KISS!

