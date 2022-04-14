KISS - Over 250 Items Up For Grabs As Part Of Gotta Have Rock And Roll's Pop Culture Auction; Includes Original Logo Artwork Hand Drawn And Designed By ACE FREHLEY

Gotta Have Rock And Roll auction house has launched their April Rock & Roll Pop Culture auction, featuring one of the largest KISS collections to ever come up for sale.

Over 250 items are available, including stage-played instruments, stage-worn costumes, the original KISS logo artwork, hand drawn and designed by Ace Frehley in 1973, and Paul Stanley's white fire helmet from 1979's Dynasty tour, signed by Paul and inscribed “Firehouse!”

View all the KISS items up for grabs, here.