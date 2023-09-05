KISS Partners With Legacy And Wounded Heroes Australia; Video

"KISS ARMY Australia! We are so thrilled to announce an incredible partnership with Legacy and Wounded Heroes Australia," begins an update from KISS. "5000 tickets from ‘The Final Curtain’ will be donated to veteran and serving defense personnel. Plus, $10 from every concert ticket sold from September 5 will be donated to help provide essential services, care, and recognition to the brave Australian servicemen & women and the families that stand beside them.

So spread the word, share the news and let's make this final ever Australian KISS show one to remember and rock on with a purpose!"

Get your tickets here, and watch the video below.

KISS adds: "To find out more about the incredible work undertaken, and to donate directly to our fantastic partners please visit legacy.com.au and woundedheroes.org.au.