KISS - PAUL STANLEY And GENE SIMMONS To Attend Grand Opening Of Rock & Brews Casino In Braman, Oklahoma Tomorrow

Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons of KISS will host a grand opening party tomorrow - Tuesday, May 10 - for the Rock & Brews Casino in Braman, Oklahoma.

Gates open to the public at 1 pm. The event will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony, food, drinks and live music from the AC/DC tribute band Back In Black, reports Jimmie Tramel of Tulsa World.

Rock & Brews, co-founded by Stanley and Simmons, is a rock-inspired restaurant and entertainment brand. The Rock & Brews team oversees more than 20 restaurants across the U.S., but the Rock & Brews Casino Braman is the first foray into owning and operating a casino (formerly SouthWind Casino Braman).

Rock & Brews Casino Braman is located at 9525 N. Hwy. 177 in Braman, OK, exit 231 off I-35. For further details, visit their official website.