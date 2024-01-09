KISS' PAUL STANLEY Announces February Fine Art Shows In Florida
January 9, 2024, 39 minutes ago
Wentworth Gallery is honored to present the latest collection of works from legendary musician and fine artist, Paul Stanley, reports The Music Universe.
Stanley has created new original paintings, hand-painted signature Paul Stanley Ibanez guitars, mixed media originals, and limited-edition artworks including new metal works.
These special events with the artist will take place at the Wentworth Gallery on February 23 at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood and the following day, February 24, at the Boca Raton Town Center Mall location.
“I don’t really have a style other than what connects all of my pieces - which is vibrant color. Because, to me, color is the representation of life. I view my life, on its worst day, as a miracle. I think life is amazing. And I represent it with color,” says Stanley.
Learn more and view some of Paul's artwork here.
(Photo - Wentworth Gallery)