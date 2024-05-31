KISS' PAUL STANLEY & GENE SIMMONS To Open New Rock & Brews Restaurant In Grapevine In July
May 31, 2024, an hour ago
The new Rock & Brews location in Grapevine, TX will open on July 2, reports communityimpact.com.
Rock & Brews is a national chain of rock ‘n’ roll-themed restaurants, co-founded by KISS frontmen and Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons.
The location boasts 7,000 square feet of indoor seating and 5,500 square feet of indoor/outdoor patios and will feature the chain’s signature menus, as well local and national beers.
Head to rockandbrews.com/grapevine for additional information.
(Photo - Rachel Ayotte)