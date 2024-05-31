KISS' PAUL STANLEY & GENE SIMMONS To Open New Rock & Brews Restaurant In Grapevine In July

The new Rock & Brews location in Grapevine, TX will open on July 2, reports communityimpact.com.

Rock & Brews is a national chain of rock ‘n’ roll-themed restaurants, co-founded by KISS frontmen and Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons.

The location boasts 7,000 square feet of indoor seating and 5,500 square feet of indoor/outdoor patios and will feature the chain’s signature menus, as well local and national beers.

Head to rockandbrews.com/grapevine for additional information.

(Photo - Rachel Ayotte)