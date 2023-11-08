KISS' PAUL STANLEY & GENE SIMMONS To Open Rock & Brews Restaurant And Concert Bar In Southern Washington Next Spring

The leaders of the KISS army invaded Southern Washington yesterday for the groundbreaking of the newest Rock & Brews Restaurant and Concert Bar, which will open next spring in the Ilani Casino Resort in Ridgefield, WA, reports KPTV.com.

Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons from KISS attended the event, which began with a drum ceremony from Cowlitz tribal members.

The pair are Rock & Brews co-founders, and they’ve partnered with the Cowlitz tribe to make their 24th restaurant, and their first Pacific Northwest location, a reality.

“Spring 2024, it will open and it will dazzle,” Stanley told Fox 12 on Tuesday. “Rock & Brews are a celebration of rock and roll, and of great food and great times.”

Patty Kinswa-Gaiser, the Chairwoman of the Cowlitz Indian Tribe, told Fox 12 that the connection came about due to their former leader’s love of the band.

“This was a dream of our former chairman, his name was David Barnett,” she said. “He passed away a year and a half ago. Not soon before that, he had a dream to have Rock & Brews be part of this casino.”

“The Cowlitz folks are just kind and welcoming, what can I say?” Simmons said.

Read more and watch a video report at KPTV.com.

(Photo - Rachel Ayotte)