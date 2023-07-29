KISS’ Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons To Open Up New Rock & Brews Restaurant At Potawatomi Casino Hotel In Milwaukee Tuesday

According to Greater Milwaukee Today, KISS icons Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons will be at the Potawatomi Casino Hotel in Milwaukee, WI on Tuesday opening their restaurant Rock & Brews. The restaurant will be the 22nd in the chain but the first in Wisconsin — there are 10 in California, five in Florida, three in Texas, and one each in Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.

The chain, launched in 2010, promises "classic comfort food with a unique spin" as well as the use of locally sourced foods and products from area breweries.