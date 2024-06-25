KISS' PAUL STANLEY On GENE SIMMONS - "Does He Do Things That I Question? Does He Say Things That I Don't Want To Align Myself With? Does He Behave In Certain Ways? Yeah, But That's Not Here Or There"; Video

In the video below from AXS TV, Paul Stanley of KISS talks with Dan Rather about how he met Gene Simmons, why their musical partnership has endured, words of wisdom he's gained along the way, and more on The Big Interview.

According to the Green Bay Press Gazette, Gene Simmons will cut the ribbon at the grand opening of the new Rock & Brews restaurant at Potawatomi Casino Hotel Carter on July 2 in Wabeno, Wisconsin.

The rock music-themed restaurant was founded by Simmons and Paul Stanley. This will be the chain's 25th location, which offers American classics with names like Rock'n Hot Wings, the Alice Cooper Poison Burger and the Demon Chicken Sandwich – a menu item created as an homage to Simmons' KISS persona, along with 24 beers on tap.

The restaurant is 3,000 square feet and will also have a stage for live entertainment.

Read the complete report here. Go to this location for information on the Rock & Brews location.

Speaking with Backstage Pass, Simmons recently looked back on the band's career and confessed to wishing he'd taken a "harder" stance with Ace Frehley (guitar) and Peter Criss (drums) with regards to their substance abuse issues.

Simmons: "Ace and Peter have as much credit for the beginning of the band as Paul (Stanley / vocals, guitar) and I do. There's no question it was that chemistry. And they both had unique voices, unique personalities and all that. They should have been here with us 50 or 55 years later and enjoying the fruits of their labor. But sadly, they're not, and it's their own doing. They were in and out of the band three different times. They were let go three different times because of the same old thing. It's not even unique. Go to almost every band, you'll find people ingesting stuff more than the bum on the street corner, except they're richer and they can afford to ingest more. It's sad."