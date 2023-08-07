KISS’ PAUL STANLEY Praises TAYLOR SWIFT’s Los Angeles Concert – “Phenomenal Show By A Phenomenal Artist”

KISS frontman Paul Stanley attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium on Friday, August 4 with his wife Erin and their daughters.

Stanley posted on social media about the “phenomenal show”: “Took Erin, Sarah and Emily to see Taylor Swift Last Night! 6 shows at SoFi Stadium for a total of A HALF MILLION PEOPLE and I know why… PHENOMENAL SHOW BY A PHENOMENAL ARTIST. Thanks to her staff for rolling out the red carpet for us.”

 

 



