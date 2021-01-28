KISS - PAUL STANLEY Reflects On New Year's Eve Performance In Dubai - "Considering We Hadn't Played In A Year... It Was A Good Night"

KISS vocalist / guitarist Paul Stanley recently appeared on The Rock Experience With Mike Brunn. During the interview, which can be seen below, Stanley reflected upon KISS' New Year's Eve performance in Dubai, United Arab Emirates by saying:

"I thought considering we hadn't played in a year, and I thought considering the circumstances of not having an audience really in front of us — playing to a hotel, more or less… the fireworks were absolutely staggering! And I thought it was a good evening, a good night."

Stanley also commented on KISS' decision to include "Strutter" - a song that hasn't been played live in recent years - in the New Year's Eve setlist:

"Well, the funny thing was we played it because they said, 'You guys have gotta play longer.' We weren't at midnight yet. And I looked at the guys, and I said, 'How about we play 'Strutter'?' It was done without rehearsal, and it was really off the cuff, and I can't tell you the last time we played that."

Check out KISS doing "Strutter" live in Dubai on New Year's Eve:

On December 31, 2020, KISS played an outdoor show at Atlantis in Dubai, which was available as a pay-per-view broadcast worldwide. The band has released the video below, featuring the show's pyro highlights:

Filmed with more than 50 cameras and 360-degree views, KISS' epic New Year's Eve livestream show from Dubai was produced by Landmarks Live Presents, filmed in 4K.

KISS performed the following setlist:

"Detroit Rock City"

"Shout It Out Loud"

"Deuce"

"Say Yeah"

"I Love It Loud"

"Heaven's On Fire"

"Tears Are Falling"

"War Machine"

"Lick It Up"

"Calling Dr. Love"

"100,000 Years"

"Cold Gin"

"God Of Thunder"

"Psycho Circus"

"Parasite"

"Love Gun"

"I Was Made For Lovin' You"

"Black Diamond"

Encore:

"Beth"

"Strutter"

"Do You Love Me"

"Rock And Roll All Nite"