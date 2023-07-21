KISS’ PAUL STANLEY Talks AC/DC - “What They Created With Back In Black Was Just Monumental… It Hit Me Like The First Time I Heard BLACK SABBATH – Like, Holy Sh*t!"

In the new issue of Classic Rock Magazine which celebrates 50 years of AC/DC, KISS frontman Paul Stanley recalls when he saw the Australian rockers live in 1977 and the success of 1980 album Back In Black.

Stanley: “But what they created with Back In Black was just monumental. The way that album starts with ‘Hells Bells’, it hit me like the first time I heard Black Sabbath – like, ‘Holy s---!’

“With ‘Back In Black’ the band’s sound was polished to some degree. They were building on what they’d done before, moving forward. That kind of bare-bones grit they had in the early days was replaced with this driving sonic overload. But it was so brilliant. I thought what was gained overrode what was lost.”

The latest adventure from Canadian vlogger Mr. Thrasha brings you to the one and only Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap motel on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles, California.

"Now known as Hotel H-Wood, we are going to check out the property and room, and match up some shots with AC/DC's Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap 1976 album cover. We will go over a little rock and roll history and some facts about the album and motel."