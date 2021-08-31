KISS Perform GENE SIMMONS' "See You Tonight" During Pre-Show Acoustic Set; Video

Presenting the new video below, in which they perform an acoustic rendition of Gene Simmons 1978 solo song "See You Tonight", KISS states: "We LOVE hanging with YOU at our pre-show acoustic set! Play some songs, take some questions. What a blast!"

As Paul Stanley continues to recover from COVID-19 (it was announced that he tested positive on August 26), KISS has confirmed that they will postpone their tour of Australia until next year.

Promoters One World Entertainment and TEG Live advise that, due to the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions on mass gatherings and interstate travel, the KISS End Of The Road Australia Tour in November / December 2021 will be rescheduled to March / April 2022.

Tickets and VIP packages purchased for the November / December 2021 concerts remain valid for the rescheduled dates without need for exchange. Ticket holders will be emailed with their new dates and will not need to take any further action.

One World Entertainment and TEG Live, along with the legion of KISS fans across Australia, also send their very best wishes to Paul Stanley for a speedy recovery from COVID-19.

Paul Stanley said: “I am overwhelmed by the hundreds of messages of love and support that I have received from my Aussie fans and want to let you all know that I now feel great and am near my complete recovery. My doctors have told me that I was very smart to get fully vaccinated as that has clearly made the difference in making sure I don’t get really sick from this virus. I know that Australia is accelerating its vaccine roll out but, unfortunately, it won’t be in time for our November / December tour to proceed as scheduled. So, we will push the tour back a few months but, rest assured, WE ARE COMING FOR YOU!!”