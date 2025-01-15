KISS Performs On Fridays 43 Years Ago Today; Video

On January 15, 1982, KISS performed on Fridays to promote their new album Music From The Elder.

The lineup featured Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Ace Frehley, and Eric Carr. Music Of The Elder was released in November 1981 and notoriously bombed in the United States. The Bob Ezrin produced album would peak at #75 on the US Billboard 200.

Fridays was a late-night live comedy show that aired on ABC from April 1980-April 1982. Other notable musical guests were AC/DC, Heart, Ted Nugent, Paul McCartney, and King Crimson.

Head back in time and watch KISS perform Elder tracks “I”, "A World Without Heroes", and “The Oath”: