KISS Producer BRUCE FAIRBAIRN Discusses His Work On Psycho Circus; Rare 1999 Interview Unearthed

Description: In February 1999 while running KISSOnline.com Michael Brandvold interviewed producer Bruce Fairbairn about his work on KISS' Psycho Circus. The entire interview was at one time available on KISSOnline, but has long since been deleted. Michael wasn’t sure he still had the original interview. How appropriate that shortly after the 25th anniversary of the release of Psycho Circus, Michael found the original interview stored in a box. Sadly Bruce passed away just a few months after this interview was conducted. Here is the entire interview, unedited. We are proud to be bring you what was one of Bruce’s final interviews so we can all remember the work he did on KISS Psycho Circus.