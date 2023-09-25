KISS - Producer BRUCE FAIRBAIRN Discusses "We Are One" From Psycho Circus Album - "It's So Against The Stereotype Of 'The Demon'"; Audio

In a teaser for an upcoming Three Sides Of The Coin interview, Bruce Fairbairn - who produced KISS' eighteenth studio album, Psycho Circus - discusses the album track, "We Are One". Watch the clip below.

A message states: "In February 1999 while running KISSOnline.com, Michael Brandvold interviewed producer Bruce Fairbairn about his work on KISS' Psycho Circus. The entire interview was at one time available on KISSOnline, but has long since been deleted. Michael wasn’t sure he still had the original interview. How appropriate that shortly after the 25th anniversary of the release of Psycho Circus, Micheal found the original interview stored in a box. Three Sides Of The Coin will be sharing the entire interview in the future, but right now here is a teaser… Bruce Fairbairn talking about Gene Simmons’ song 'We Are One'.

Sadly Bruce passed away just a few months after this interview was conducted. We are proud to be bring you what was one of Bruce’s final interviews so we can all remember the work he did on KISS' Psycho Circus."