KISS - Rare Destroyer Track-By-Track Interview With Producer BOB EZRIN Back Online

The latest episode of Three Sides Of The Coin - the unofficial KISS podcast - is available for streaming below.

A message states: "This week we share an interview that Michael Brandvold did with Bob Ezrin from 21 years ago. This interview was done while Michael was working with KISS. The interview has long since been removed from Kissonline. Bob talks a little about Music From The Elder, Revenge and even Psycho Circus, but... he takes the time to go through Destroyer track by track. Forget the haters, we won!"